UAE President exchanges Eid greetings with Arab heads of state, Grand Imam of Al Azhar

Sheikh Mohamed wished them continuing good health and happiness

By WAM Published: Wed 28 Jun 2023, 12:27 AM

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Tuesday exchanged, over phone calls, Eid Al Adha greetings with His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar; Egyptian President Abdul Fattah Al Sisi; President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz of Mauritania; Dr Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran; and His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar.

Sheikh Mohamed wished them continuing good health and happiness, and more progress, development, stability and security for their peoples and for the rest of Arab and Islamic nations.

ALSO READ: