UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with leaders of Arab countries

The rulers expressed their best wishes for good health and happiness to all on this blessed occasion

File photo

By WAM Published: Tue 27 Jun 2023, 8:59 AM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, has exchanged Eid Al Adha greetings during phone conversations with leaders of countries in the region.

During the phone calls, UAE exchanged Eid best wishes with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, and King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of Jordan.

The rulers expressed their best wishes for good health and happiness to all on this blessed occasion, praying to God to perpetuate goodness and wellbeing on their countries and their people. They also expressed their shared wish that stability and prosperity will prevail in the Arab and Muslim nations and the whole world.

ALSO READ: