Watch: UAE President meets Emirati teen, youngest Arab to climb Antarctica's highest peak

Emirati mountaineer Fatima Abdulrahman Al Awadhi achieved a historic milestone earlier this year by becoming the youngest and first Arab to reach the summit of Mount Vinson, the highest peak in Antarctica.

Al Awadhi had dedicated her achievement to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and to Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF).

Life came a full circle for the teenager when the Abu Dhabi Ruler recently met her to recognise her historic feat and encourage her efforts. In videos shared on social media, Sheikh Mohamed can be seen interacting with Fatima, who showed him a board with photos of her at the peaks she has conquered.

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Sheikh Mohamed is seen sharing a laugh with the teenager and also signing her board, as he shared some words of appreciation with her.

Take a look:

At the age of 18, Fatima conquered Mount Vinson in 6th January 2026. The ascent (4,892 metres) was the third major peak in her ambitious quest to conquer the Seven Summits — the highest mountains on each continent.

Speaking about the experience, Fatima had said, “Mount Vinson is a huge step up compared to my previous summits. It is far colder and far more isolated, requiring a high level of self-reliance and mental strength. The expedition can last up to three weeks in extreme cold that reaches minus 40 degrees Celsius, surrounded by endless snow."

She had also expressed profound gratitude to the UAE and its wise leadership for fostering an environment that nurtures ambition and supports bold dreams.

She is also the youngest Emirati to climb Europe's highest peak, Mount Elbrus (5642 meters). She achieved this historic milestone at just 17 years old, braving extreme temperatures and difficult terrain.