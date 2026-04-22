UAE President, Elon Musk discuss developments in AI, space over phone call

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call from American entrepreneur Elon Musk, during which they discussed developments in advanced technology, artificial intelligence, and space, and the opportunities these sectors offer to support lasting development and improve quality of life.

They also discussed the importance of accelerating the adoption of innovative solutions and strengthening global partnerships in innovation and emerging technologies.

The discussion addressed the importance of expanding international cooperation and exchanging expertise to develop advanced technologies, strengthen responsiveness to global shifts, and seize new opportunities.

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Elon Musk praised the UAE’s vision and its successful international partnerships in artificial intelligence investment, and expressed his wishes for the country's continued progress and prosperity.