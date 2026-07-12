UAE President, Egypt's El Sisi hold talks in El Alamein on regional security

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in El Alamein on Sunday during an official visit to Egypt.

The two leaders reviewed the latest regional and international developments in the region and discussed ongoing efforts to address regional challenges.

Sheikh Mohamed and El Sisi reaffirmed their commitment to continued consultation and coordination to help safeguard regional security and stability.

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Both leaders also discussed the close ties between the UAE and Egypt and explored ways to strengthen cooperation across various sectors in support of their shared interests and the prosperity of both nations.

Sheikh Mohamed arrived in El Alamein earlier in the day and was received at the airport by President El Sisi.

He was accompanied by a delegation that included Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Zayed Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, along with several ministers and senior officials.

The meeting follows President El Sisi's visit to the UAE in May, when the two leaders held talks in Abu Dhabi and were also seen together on a visit to Yas Mall, underscoring the close relationship between the Emirati and Egyptian leadership.