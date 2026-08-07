Watch: UAE President, Dubai Ruler all smiles as they pose with kids in London

One of the most heartwarming photos doing the rounds on social media on Friday was that of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in London, smiling as they posed with children during their visit.

The Dubai Ruler was spotted in the UK capital a few days ago, having lunch at a popular restaurant, posing for photos while he was out and about in the city.

The UAE President met Sheikh Mohammed in London during his trip to the UK, greeting him with a warm hug. In one video, Sheikh Mohammed was seen holding the Abu Dhabi Ruler's wrist as they entered a hotel lobby together.

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The interactions between the two royals reflected their enduring bonds of unity, mutual respect and shared values that define the UAE's leadership.

The Abu Dhabi Ruler was also seen exchanging hugs with other people, waving at them as enthusiastic groups waited around to catch a glimpse of the UAE royal at hotels lobbies and the streets.

Watch the video here:

The informal moments offered a glimpse of the leaders away from official engagements, with the smiles and interactions with the children and others, drawing warm reactions online.

Sheikh Mohamed, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, and Sheikh Mohammed, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, are among the most approachable leaders, often obliging UAE residents with photos and interactions while they are out and about in the UAE as well.