UAE President, Dubai Ruler meet King of Bahrain, discuss issues of mutual interest

The two sides discussed bilateral relations and cooperation, affirming their shared commitment to further strengthening ties

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 29 Apr 2026, 7:40 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain, who is on a visit to the UAE, in the presence of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

The UAE leaders and the King of Bahrain engaged in cordial discussions reflecting the depth of the fraternal ties between the two countries and their peoples.

Recommended For You

Trump says Iran wants US to open Strait of Hormuz 'as soon as possible'

Trump says Iran wants US to open Strait of Hormuz 'as soon as possible'

Latest Iranian proposal sets aside nuclear issue until after war ends, Iranian sources say

Latest Iranian proposal sets aside nuclear issue until after war ends, Iranian sources say

Trump says US has 'militarily defeated' Iran as he welcomes King Charles

Trump says US has 'militarily defeated' Iran as he welcomes King Charles

Trump discusses new Iran proposal with security team, White House says

Trump discusses new Iran proposal with security team, White House says

UAE announces decision to withdraw from Opec, Opec+ starting May 1

UAE announces decision to withdraw from Opec, Opec+ starting May 1

 

The two sides discussed bilateral relations and cooperation, affirming their shared commitment to further strengthening ties in a manner that supports their development priorities and mutual interests and benefits their peoples.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

They also exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual interest.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President, and several officials.

In attendance also was Lieutenant General Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, National Security Advisor, Secretary General of the Supreme Defence Council of Bahrain and Royal Guard Commander.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Trump says Iran wants US to open Strait of Hormuz 'as soon as possible'

2

UAE announces decision to withdraw from Opec, Opec+ from May 1

3

US Treasury Secretary warns Kharg Island nearing capacity

4

Dubai updates two-year residency visa rule for property investors

5

Trump discusses new Iran proposal with security team, White House says