UAE President, Dubai Ruler meet to discuss nation's growth, long-term development plans

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai on Saturday, August 29.

The meeting was held at Al Marmoom in Dubai, where the two leaders discussed the country’s development plans and efforts to advance its long-term vision.

They also spoke about the UAE’s continued progress and its ambitions for a prosperous future for its people.

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The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, along with a number of ministers and senior officials.