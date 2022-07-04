UAE President doubles fund to support low-income citizens, offers subsidies on fuel, housing

The outlet serves a wide variety of South Indian dishes
UAE
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has directed the restructuring of the social support programme for low-income citizens, doubling the initiative's budget from Dh14 billion to Dh28 billion.
The fund will introduce new allocations for housing, university education, and unemployed citizens over the age of 45. It will also include subsidies for fuel, food, water and electricity.
The decision stems from the leadership's keenness to provide citizens of limited income throughout the country with decent livelihoods.
