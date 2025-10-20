UAE President extends Diwali wishes in Hindi, hopes for 'peace, prosperity'

Residents in the UAE woke up not only to the festive aura of Diwali but also a congratulatory message from the leader of the nation himself.

Taking to his social media, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed wished all those celebrating in the UAE as well as around the world on the joyous occasion.

"Best wishes to all those celebrating Diwali in the UAE and around the world. May the coming year bring peace, health, and prosperity to you and your loved ones."

The leader, in a heartwarming move, also offered his wishes in hindi, adding a personalised touch to his message.

Yesterday, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, conveyed warm wishes to the Indian community in the UAE and around the world.

The message showcases the UAE and its Leaders' longstanding practice of embracing multicultural celebrations. It reflects the country's deep respect for its diverse population. With more than four million Indian expats living in the UAE, Diwali has become a prominent festival, celebrated peacefully across homes, community centres, and public spaces.

Across Dubai, homes are decorated with vibrant floral decorations, while families come together to celebrate the occasion and continue the tradition they have back in India.

From government-approved fireworks displays to mall decorations and community events, the Indian community kicks off the festival season in full swing.

Dubai Police and other authorities have repeatedly urged residents to avoid using fireworks, as authorities have consistently warned that their sale and use without a licence is strictly prohibited.

Violating the law could lead to serious legal consequences, including heavy fines and imprisonment, stressing that celebrations must prioritise safety and responsibility.

Businesses are also expecting heavy footfall. Gold jewellers in the UAE are experiencing strong Diwali sales, with customers continuing to buy jewellery despite high prices.

Many jewellers in the UAE curate ornament designs specifically targeting the festival as sales pick up during this week. They also combine gold offers and discounts with exclusive collections to make the most of the season.