UAE President discusses regional developments, relations with European Union

President Sheikh Mohamed discussed during a phone call with Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, relations between the UAE and the European Union, as well as ways to enhance ties and achieve shared interests.

The two leaders also reviewed several regional and international issues of mutual interest, with a particular focus on developments in the Middle East.

In this context, they stressed the importance of an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon and the need to ensure full protection for civilians in accordance with international law while guaranteeing the safe and sufficient delivery of humanitarian aid to alleviate their suffering.

Both sides also underscored the need to exert all efforts to contain tensions in the region and prevent the expansion of conflict, which threatens regional security and stability, while also advocating for a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace based on the two-state solution.

The UAE President reaffirmed the strategic relations between the UAE and the European Union and its member states, as well as the UAE's commitment to strengthening relations in a way that achieves mutual development for all. He also expressed support for joint Gulf-European cooperation for the benefit of both sides, noting that the UAE looks forward to expanding its trade and investment relations and exploring new opportunities to enhance partnership with other nations and peoples.

President Sheikh Mohamed underscored the UAE's commitment to working with regional and international parties, including the European Union, to prevent the expansion of conflict in the Middle East and provide humanitarian aid to civilians. He praised the European Union's humanitarian role in this regard.