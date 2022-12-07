UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE President discusses bilateral relations, international developments with Russian President

The two leaders also talk about building cooperative relationship

Wam
Wam

By WAM

Published: Wed 7 Dec 2022, 7:41 PM

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, on Wednesday discussed on building the cooperative relationship between the two countries,.

During a phone call, the leaders also spoke about several regional and international matters of mutual interest.


More news from UAE