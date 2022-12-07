UAE President discusses bilateral relations, international developments with Russian President

The two leaders also talk about building cooperative relationship

Wam

Published: Wed 7 Dec 2022, 7:41 PM

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, on Wednesday discussed on building the cooperative relationship between the two countries,.

During a phone call, the leaders also spoke about several regional and international matters of mutual interest.