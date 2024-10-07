UAE to send 6 more aid flights to Lebanon amid escalating regional tension

Photo: Reuters

UAE president Sheikh Mohamed has directed sending 6 more flights of humanitarian aid to the Lebanese people, WAM said on Monday.

The new aid will be in addition to the $100 million relief package the country has pledged.

Sheikh Mohamed also directed an urgent relief aid package worth $30 million to displaced Lebanese people currently taking refuge in Syria on Monday.

The initiative is part of the UAE's ongoing efforts to support those in Lebanon, help them face current challenges, and maintain its firm commitment to the Lebanese people.

A UAE relief campaign dubbed "The UAE is with you, Lebanon" will begin on Tuesday, October 8, and will continue until Monday, October 21, with the participation of the community, institutions, government and private entities.

In light of the earlier presidential order by Sheikh Mohamed, the UAE began sending 6 aircraft loaded with approximately 205 tons of medical, food, relief supplies and shelter equipment to contribute to alleviating the severity of the critical humanitarian and health repercussions.

The step was taken in cooperation with international partners such as the World Health Organization, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, and the International Federation of Red Cross and Crescent Societies.

