UAE President declares January 7 as Zayed the Founder Day

The UAE President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, has declared January 7 Zayed the Founder Day to commemorate the nation's Founding Father.

Sheikh Zayed was the first President of the UAE and is the Founding Father of the nation. He was also renowned for his patience, vision and wisdom, qualities that earned him the title of 'the wise man of the Arabs.'

Remembering his legacy, Sheikh Mohamed said, "As he led efforts to establish the Union, laid its foundations, and nurtured its development, his life and legacy were defined by his vision, generosity, and service to humanity."

The occasion, set to be celebrated annually, extends beyond January 7, serving as an annual starting point to engage with the revered leader's life and legacy.

It marks the launch of initiatives and programmes that continue throughout the year, providing opportunities for individuals and institutions to actively participate in bringing his values and principles to life.

One of the main priorities is to ensure that younger generations, especially those born after Sheikh Zayed’s passing are able to learn more about his life and legacy as the foundation that shaped the UAE.

Why January 7?

According to Zayed the Founder Day, the day brings together "two powerful references to the UAE’s founding story: 7 emirates uniting to form one nation, and 1971, the year the Union was established".

This day also falls in the first week of every new year, when schools and other insititutions reopen and sets a starting point to help reconnect with the values of Sheikh Zayed.