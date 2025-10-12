UAE President creates new authority to secure buildings against fire, issue hazard alerts

The UAE President on Sunday, October 12, established a new government authority — the Federal Authority for Ambulance and Civil Defence.

To overlook the new entity, Sheikh Mohamed appointed the Minister of Health and Prevention, Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, as its chairman.

The authority will replace the National Guard Command and Civil Defence Authority with respect to the National Ambulance Company, while reporting directly to the Cabinet. It has legal, financial and administrative independence, and the legal capacity necessary to act.

In regards to ambulance and civil defence duties, it will be in charge of the following:

1. Propose and prepare policies: The authority will propose and prepare policies, strategies, and legislation related to ambulance and civil defence in coordination with the concerned local authority and with other relevant entities.

This will also include studying potential incidents, risks, and disasters to develop risk‑prevention programmes along with plans to manage such risks in coordination with the National Emergency, Crisis, and Disasters Management Authority and other relevant entities.

2. Fire protection system: The control and requirements necessary to secure buildings and facilities against fires will be established by the authority.

It will undertake the responsibility of developing the systems required to protect buildings and facilities against fire, including the controls, requirements, scope of application, and other related provisions for these systems. These shall be submitted to the Cabinet for approval.

3. Rapid response: The authority will ensure ambulance services are provided and there is rapid response for emergency cases to transport the injured.

4. Public alert system: The authority will be in charge of establishing a national public alert system for residents against potential hazards, in coordination with the National Emergency, Crisis, and Disasters Management Authority.

This will involve the following tasks:

Developing evacuation plans for residents and supervising their implementation.

Overseeing the development of shelter plans, including identifying their locations, equipping, and management during hazards.

Coordinating with entities responsible for internal security and safety systems, particularly oil companies, airports, and other vital facilities, to organise joint plans and the mechanism to provide support to such entities upon request.

5. Consultancy services: It will provide consultancy services in the fields of ambulance and civil defence, and establish and organise a comprehensive database of information and data related to authority's competences.

6. Training and awareness: It will prepare and implement training and awareness programmes, mock drills, and joint exercises for qualified personnel and volunteers.

This will also include the monitoring and identification of radiological, chemical, and biological pollution hazards in times of peace and war and taking the necessary response measures, in cooperation and coordination with competent authorities and relevant entities.

The Decree Law states that the authority's prescribed tasks are without prejudice to the powers of the local authority responsible for ambulance and civil defence affairs to take measures in accordance with the legislation governing their affairs.