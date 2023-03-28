UAE President: COP28 should involve nationwide participation from all sectors of society

Sustainable development and climate action are integral parts of UAE's strategy to achieve continued economic and social growth, says Sheikh Mohamed

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber in Abu Dhabi on Monday. — Wam

The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, were briefed on the preparations for hosting COP28 on Monday. The conference will take place at Expo City Dubai from November 30–December 12.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said: "Since its inception, the UAE has embarked on a journey of transformative change. Sustainable development and climate action are integral parts of our strategy to achieve continued economic and social growth for both present and future generations."

He added that the UAE is committed to its role as a global convenor, and in keeping with the approach set by the UAE's Founding Father, the Late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, will continue to promote the environmental and economic prosperity of societies around the world, both today and in the future.

He noted that COP28 should involve nationwide participation from all sectors of society, and called on the Higher Committee to encourage stakeholders, from government and the private sector to academia and civil society, to play an active role in the lead-up to the conference.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid reaffirmed the UAE's approach to climate action through unlocking innovative and viable opportunities for shared prosperity and sustainable development.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum with the members of the Higher Committee overseeing the planning of COP28.

He stressed the critical need to unite the world at COP28 UAE, welcoming participants from around the world to continue the implementation of the UAE's message of 'Connecting Minds, Creating the Future'.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Chairman of the COP28 Higher Committee, reiterated that the UAE, as a nation at the crossroads of the world, is ideally positioned to build bridges between the Global North and the Global South. He also noted that the UAE can play a constructive role in delivering tangible progress for a climate-secure world with opportunities for sustained socio-economic development.

Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and COP28 President-Designate Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber also provided a summary of the 'Road to COP28', the first COP28 Presidency-hosted event.

Held at Expo City Dubai on March 15, the event enhanced youth engagement and unified the wider community to raise climate change awareness and mobilise all sectors of society in the run-up to COP28.

