UAE President congratulates Ukraine's Zelensky on the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations

Sheikh Mohamed has ordered the provision of additional humanitarian relief aid worth $100 million to Ukrainian civilians

By Web Desk Published: Wed 19 Oct 2022, 11:11 PM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of congratulations to President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two friendly nations.

Earlier this week, Sheikh Mohamed held a phone conversation with Zelensky. During the call, the two sides discussed cooperation between the two countries, in addition to developments in the Ukraine crisis and the importance of de-escalation and reducing tensions through dialogue and diplomatic solutions.

Sheikh Mohamed stressed that the UAE will exert all possible efforts to prevent the worsening of the crisis and help foster an atmosphere conducive to de-escalation and negotiations for the benefit of all parties.

On Tuesday, the President ordered the provision of additional humanitarian relief aid worth $100 million to Ukrainian civilians affected by the Ukraine crisis.

The additional aid stems from the belief of Sheikh Mohamed in the importance of solidarity in times of war and conflict, and the UAE's continued efforts to mitigate the humanitarian impact of the Ukraine crisis.

ALSO READ: