UAE President congratulates Sheikh Hamdan on recent appointment as Deputy PM and Minister of Defence

Published: Fri 19 Jul 2024, 5:44 PM Last updated: Fri 19 Jul 2024, 5:48 PM

President Sheikh Mohamed congratulated Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai on July 19, on his recent appointment as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence.

This came during their meeting at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi where Sheikh Mohamed wished Sheikh Hamdan success in serving his people and country, as well as fostering its progress.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The meeting, which was also attended by Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser, covered several issues concerning national affairs and the wellbeing of UAE citizens.

Photo: Wam

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also expressed his appreciation for the trust placed in him by Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Photo: Wam