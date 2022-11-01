UAE President congratulates President-elect of Brazil

The two leaders expressed their keenness to further strengthen bilateral ties between the two nations in a number of areas

By WAM Published: Tue 1 Nov 2022, 12:31 PM Last updated: Tue 1 Nov 2022, 12:32 PM

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, had a phone call last night with Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, congratulating him on his election as President of Brazil and wishing him success.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed expressed his hope that the two leaders would work together to further strengthen ties between the UAE and Brazil in a number of areas, including the development of economic fields.

The Brazilian President thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohamed for his congratulations, stressing his keenness to develop Emirati-Brazilian relations at various levels.

