UAE President congratulates King Mohammed as Morocco's World Cup dream continues

Sheikh Mohamed expressed his confidence in the ability of the team to compete in grand championships, commending the exceptional performance of the Atlas Lions

Morocco players celebrate. Photo: AFP

By WAM Published: Sun 11 Dec 2022, 9:10 PM

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, held a phone call with King Mohammed VI of Morocco, during which he congratulated him and the Moroccan people on the qualification of the Moroccan national football team to the Qatar Fifa World Cup 2022 semi-finals.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed reaffirmed that this historical achievement is a first of its kind for an Arab team, which created an ambiance of happiness and joy.

Sheikh Mohamed expressed his confidence in the ability of the Moroccans to compete in grand championships, commending the exceptional performance of the Moroccan National Team, their spirit and discipline, wishing them further luck and success in their upcoming steps.

From his side, King Mohammed VI expressed his gratitude and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed, wishing the UAE further progress and prosperity.

