UAE President congratulates King Charles III on his crowning

The leaders discuss latest regional and international developments
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan spoke to to King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, on Saturday. He congratulated him on his ascension to the throne, while wishing him success in performing his duties as King, and following in the footsteps of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
During the phone call, the UAE President wished wellness and happiness for King Charles III, and development and prosperity for the United Kingdom and its people.
For his part, King Charles III thanked Sheikh Mohamed for his sincere feelings towards his country and people.
