UAE President congratulates Japan PM Takaichi on election victory

The President of the UAE has expressed his congratulations to Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi after her landslide victory in the recent snap parliamentary election.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in his message referred to the ties between UAE and Japan, saying that they "witnessed strong growth in recent years." He added that the UAE is committed to further developing relations as part of the UAE-Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

As recently as January 2026, the UAE President received a handwritten letter from Takaichi, after which they exchanged mutual wishes for each other's countries and talked about bilateral relations.

Takaichi's ruling party is projected to have won a two-thirds majority in the powerful lower house in Japan for the first time in its history. If confirmed by official results, the outcome gives Japan's first female premier a strong mandate to implement her agenda and stamp her mark on the country of 123 million people over the next four years.