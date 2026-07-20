UAE President congratulates Andy Burnham on becoming new UK Prime Minister

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated Andy Burnham as the latter assumed the office of Prime Minister of UK.

Sheikh Mohamed said that he wished Burnham "success in leading his country toward further progress," adding that he looks forward to the two leaders working together to strengthen relations between their nations.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, also congratulated the new PM. He said that he looks forward to strengthening the strategic partnership between UAE and UK, and "developing the exceptional historical relations that unite the two countries."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

As recently as April 2026, the then UK prime minister, Kier Starmer, whom Burnham has replaced, met the UAE President in Abu Dhabi. At the time, Starmer expressed his condolences for the lives lost in the Iranian attacks and his solidarity with the people of the UAE.

The leaders also agreed to continue to strengthen the UK-UAE relationship cross a wide range of areas, including innovation, trade and investment.

Andy Burnham became the new British prime minister on Monday after meeting King Charles III at Buckingham Palace. He was an MP between 2001 and 2017, serving as a minister in the governments of Tony Blair and Gordon Brown. The former mayor of Greater Manchester, he has been nicknamed the "King of the North."