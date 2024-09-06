UAE President, Congo head of state discuss strengthening bilateral ties

The Ruler of Dubai took to X to praise the two figures
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed on Friday met with Félix Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), who is on a working visit to the UAE.
The meeting explored ways to enhance bilateral cooperation and collaboration in various fields with the aim of promoting development and prosperity in both countries.
During the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the visit of President Tshisekedi and expressed his hope that it would further strengthen relations between the two countries for the benefit of their peoples. He also conveyed his wishes for continued peace, prosperity, and growth for DRC and its people.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The two leaders explored opportunities to expand cooperation in various sectors, particularly in development, the economy, trade and investment, renewable energy, and other vital areas that support the sustainable development of both nations.
They also discussed several issues of mutual interest and exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments.
Sheikh Mohamed reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to strengthening cooperation with African nations in ways that advance their mutual interests and promote development, stability, and prosperity across the continent, for the benefit of all.
President Félix Tshisekedi expressed his appreciation to Sheikh Mohamed, commending the UAE's cooperation with the Democratic Republic of the Congo and its humanitarian and developmental initiatives in Africa, as well as its efforts to assist communities affected by crises worldwide.
ALSO READ:
The Ruler of Dubai took to X to praise the two figures
Some of the decisions are effective from April 1, 2024, and will be published in the Official Gazette
The donation came from Abdulla Ahmed Al Ansari for the benefit of the Yad Al Khair (Hand of Giving) Committee at the Rental Dispute Centre
According to the World Health Organisation, seasonal flu is an acute respiratory infection caused by influenza viruses
The UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador highlighted the challenges she faced and the urgent need for increased investment in higher education for refugees
As the illegal expats navigated through challenging and precarious situations, the visa amnesty programme came as a ray of hope
More benefits like schooling should be implemented by employers to help staff overcome the rising cost of challenges, an expert has said