Video: UAE President condoles Faris Mohammed Al Mazrouei over death of his brother

Cloud Lounge was closed due to unstable weather conditions
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, offered his condolences to Faris Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Adviser at the Ministry of Presidential Court, and to his brothers, over the passing of their brother Eid Al Mazrouei.
During his visit to Al Mushrif Majlis in Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the Al Mazrouei family, praying to Allah Almighty to grant him eternal peace and his family patience and solace.
The President was accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, who also offered their condolences.
ALSO READ:
Cloud Lounge was closed due to unstable weather conditions
He wished Wickremesinghe success in leading the island nation towards stability, peace
The picture gained over 100,000 likes and 2,500 comments in 30 minutes
Eda Ozturk Davasligil grows 90 varieties in her home garden
Agents are unable to get appointments for clients before August 2023
It is our duty to be the best that we can be, says the 25-year-old athlete
'The most beautiful building in the world' recognised as the best tall building under 100-metres
Sheikh Maktoum bin Hamad Al Sharqi posted pictures showing the extent of waterlogging