UAE President offers condolences on passing of Salem Issa Al Zaabi

Al-Zaabi, who was appointed as the UAE Ambassador to Iraq in 2021, held several key diplomatic posts during his long career

Published: Sun 28 Sept 2025, 5:51 PM

Asia Cup Final in Dubai: India opt to bowl; Player XI revealed

Look: 42-metre Burj Khalifa, Dubai Frame steal the show at Kolkata festival

Dubai: Exclusive look inside the Dh180 million Burj Khalifa penthouse on the 108th floor

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today offered his condolences on the passing of former ambassador Salem Issa Al Qattam Al Zaabi, during a visit to the condolence majlis in Abu Dhabi.

He offered his heartfelt condolences to the family of the departed, praying that God grant him eternal mercy and peace, and bring comfort and strength to his loved ones.

Sheikh Mohamed praised the late ambassador’s distinguished career in service to the nation, noting that he embodied dedication, generosity and professionalism throughout his life.

The Abu Dhabi Ruler was accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Dr Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President's Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; and several senior officials.