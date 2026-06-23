UAE President offers condolences over Ras Laffan blast in phone call with Qatar Emir

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a phone call on Tuesday with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, during which he conveyed his sincere condolences over the victims of the explosion at an LNG factory in the Ras Laffan industrial zone and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

Sheikh Mohamed reaffirmed the UAE's solidarity with Qatar and its support following the incident, which left 13 dead and 66 injured, making it one of the deadliest gas industry accidents in more than two decades.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani expressed his appreciation to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his condolences and solidarity, affirming the close ties between the two countries and their peoples.

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UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) had earlier conveyed support for the government and people of Qatar in the wake of the incident and extended wishes for a speedy recovery for all those injured.

QatarEnergy issued condolences following the incident. The company said the deceased included Indian and Pakistani nationals, while the injured were from Qatar, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Kenya, Ghana, Tanzania, Nigeria, and Nepal.