UAE President offers condolences to King of Bahrain on passing of Sheikh Ibrahim

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of condolences to King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, expressing his sincere sympathies and heartfelt condolences on the passing of Sheikh Ibrahim bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Khalifa.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages of condolences to King Hamad.

The late Sheikh Ibrahim was the brother of Sheikh Abdullah, Sheikh Mohammed, Sheikh Khalid, and the late Sheikh Khalifa, reported News of Bahrain.



Funeral prayers for the deceased were held on Saturday, 22 November 2025 at Hunainya Cemetery.