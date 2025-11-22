  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sat, Nov 22, 2025 | Jumada al-Thani 2, 1447 | Fajr 05:20 | DXB clear.png27.4°C

UAE President offers condolences to King of Bahrain on passing of Sheikh Ibrahim

Funeral prayers for the deceased were held on Saturday, 22 November

Published: Sat 22 Nov 2025, 11:55 PM

Top Stories

Dubai Run 2025: From road closures to Bib collection, here's everything you need to know

Dubai Run 2025: From road closures to Bib collection, here's everything you need to know

Saudi bus crash: Funeral prayers of Indian pilgrims held in Madinah

Saudi bus crash: Funeral prayers of Indian pilgrims held in Madinah

‘Where is our gratuity?’: UAE Petrofac staff say unpaid dues could exceed Dh27 million

‘Where is our gratuity?’: UAE Petrofac staff say unpaid dues could exceed Dh27 million

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of condolences to King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, expressing his sincere sympathies and heartfelt condolences on the passing of Sheikh Ibrahim bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Khalifa.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages of condolences to King Hamad.

Recommended For You

Weatherald and Doggett to debut for Australia in Ashes opener

Weatherald and Doggett to debut for Australia in Ashes opener

Joby Aviation sues air-taxi rival Archer over 'stolen' trade secrets

Joby Aviation sues air-taxi rival Archer over 'stolen' trade secrets

India debunks 'false' claims of Tejas Mk1 'oil leak' at Dubai Airshow 2025

India debunks 'false' claims of Tejas Mk1 'oil leak' at Dubai Airshow 2025

IQ Global Education Fair 2025 celebrates remarkable success in Dubai

IQ Global Education Fair 2025 celebrates remarkable success in Dubai

Sonam Kapoor announces her second pregnancy in style

Sonam Kapoor announces her second pregnancy in style

 

The late Sheikh Ibrahim was the brother of Sheikh Abdullah, Sheikh Mohammed, Sheikh Khalid, and the late Sheikh Khalifa, reported News of Bahrain.

Funeral prayers for the deceased were held on Saturday, 22 November 2025 at Hunainya Cemetery.