UAE President offers condolences to Emir of Qatar on passing of Sheikh Hamad

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today offered his condolences to Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, on the passing of Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

During a visit to Lusail Palace in Doha, he also extended his heartfelt condolences to the Al Thani family and the people of Qatar, praying that God grant the deceased eternal peace and give his loved ones strength and comfort.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani expressed his appreciation to the UAE President for his sincere and fraternal sentiments towards Qatar and its people following their loss.

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Also offering condolences alongside Sheikh Mohamed was the accompanying delegation, which included Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence; Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; and a number of ministers and senior officials.