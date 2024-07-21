E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: President calls on residents to uphold security, safety of Emirates

The leader praised the diversity of the nation and efforts of its people towards the development of the Emirates

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month

Published: Sun 21 Jul 2024, 7:59 PM

Last updated: Sun 21 Jul 2024, 8:13 PM

The UAE President called on residents across the country to uphold security and safety through a post on X on Sunday.

Praising the Emirates' diverse population, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan encouraged the implementation of principles of peace and tolerance within the community. "More than 200 nationalities live side by side in the UAE, all contributing to the ongoing development of our nation."


"Security and safety are the bedrock of our society and we encourage everyone who calls the UAE home to uphold these principles of peaceful coexistence and understanding," added the leader.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


The UAE hosts a diverse community of residents who come from various countries, seeking a better life and opportunities in the Emirates, with many calling it their 'second home'.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE