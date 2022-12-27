UAE President awards Philippines Ambassador Medal Of Independence of First Order

By WAM Published: Tue 27 Dec 2022, 6:03 PM

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, awarded Hjayceelyn M. Quintana, Ambassador of the Republic of the Philippines to the UAE, the Medal of Independence of the First Order.

The medal was given in appreciation of her efforts during her tenure in the country, which contributed to the development of bilateral ties in various fields.

Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, presented the medal to Quintana during a reception at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

During the meeting, Al Sayegh affirmed the UAE's keenness to strengthen relations with the Philippines in all fields and expressed appreciation for Quintana’s role in enhancing bilateral cooperation during her time in the country.

He also thanked her for her efforts, wishing her success in her future endeavours.

For her part, Quintana affirmed her pride at receiving the medal, which represents the depth of friendship and bilateral cooperation between the UAE and the Philippines.

She also expressed her deep appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, praising his leadership, and to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Quintana concluded by thanking all government entities in the UAE for their collaboration, which contributed to the success of her mission in strengthening relations between the two countries.

