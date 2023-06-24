UAE President awards Albanian Ambassador Medal of Independence of First Order

Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, presented the medal to Ermal Dredha during a reception at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abu Dhabi

By WAM Published: Sat 24 Jun 2023, 8:04 PM

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, awarded Ermal Dredha, Ambassador of the Republic of Albania to the UAE, the Medal of Independence of the First Order in appreciation of his efforts during his tenure in the country, which contributed to the development of bilateral ties in various fields.

Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, presented the medal to Dredha during a reception at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, Al Sayegh expressed his wishes for Dredha to succeed in his work, praising his role in bolstering the distinguished relations between the UAE and the Republic of Albania in all fields.

For his part, Dredha expressed his deep appreciation to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, highlighting the achievements made by the UAE, reflecting the keenness of its leadership and its success in raising the country's status on the global stage.

The Ambassador thanked all UAE government agencies for their support in carrying out his duties to enhance bilateral relations between the two countries.

