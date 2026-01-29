UAE President arrives in Moscow on official visit, meets Putin

As his aircraft entered Russian airspace, it was escorted by a formation of military jets in a gesture of welcome and respect

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 29 Jan 2026, 4:04 PM
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived today in Moscow on an official visit to the Russian Federation.

As Sheikh Mohamed's aircraft entered Russian airspace, it was escorted by a formation of military jets in a gesture of welcome and respect.

Accompanying the UAE President during the visit is a delegation that includes Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Managing Director of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President, along with a number of Sheikhs, ministers, and senior officials.

