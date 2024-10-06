E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE President arrives in Jordan on working visit

The leader was received by the Jordanian King, Crown Prince of Jordan, and a number of senior officials

By WAM

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
File Photo
File Photo

Published: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 5:12 PM

Last updated: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 5:18 PM

President Sheikh Mohamed arrived in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on a working visit today, on October 6.

The UAE President's visit comes within the framework of the reciprocal visits made by the two sides to strengthen fraternal relations and build strategic partnerships that meet the aspirations of their peoples for a more prosperous and growing future, in addition to their common keenness to continue fraternal consultations on various issues of common interest.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The President was received by King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II, Crown Prince of Jordan, and a number of senior officials upon his arrival at the Royal Squadron Marka Airport.

The President is accompanied during the visit by a delegation that includes: Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chief of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council; Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Humaid Obaid Abu Shabas, Chairman of the Emirates Accountability Authority; Faisal Al Bannai, Advisor to the President of the State for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; Counselor Hamad Al Matroushi, Chargé d'Affaires of the UAE Embassy in Amman; and a number of senior officials.

ALSO READ:


More news from UAE