UAE President arrives in Jordan on working visit

Set to open to the public in early 2027, the multi-billion dollar project is being built on an island of almost 62 hectares extending into the Arabian Gulf
President Sheikh Mohamed arrived in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on a working visit today, on October 6.
The UAE President's visit comes within the framework of the reciprocal visits made by the two sides to strengthen fraternal relations and build strategic partnerships that meet the aspirations of their peoples for a more prosperous and growing future, in addition to their common keenness to continue fraternal consultations on various issues of common interest.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The President was received by King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II, Crown Prince of Jordan, and a number of senior officials upon his arrival at the Royal Squadron Marka Airport.
The President is accompanied during the visit by a delegation that includes: Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chief of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council; Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Humaid Obaid Abu Shabas, Chairman of the Emirates Accountability Authority; Faisal Al Bannai, Advisor to the President of the State for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; Counselor Hamad Al Matroushi, Chargé d'Affaires of the UAE Embassy in Amman; and a number of senior officials.
ALSO READ:
Set to open to the public in early 2027, the multi-billion dollar project is being built on an island of almost 62 hectares extending into the Arabian Gulf
Not-for-profit organisation taught the women living at Sonapur how to make them and classes were held for an hour on Saturdays
The 6.9km stretch that normally takes 4 minutes to cross, is now taking motorists on the route up to 35 minutes
Meet two expats who became like family in UAE households
He recalls how their giraffe used to serve as a local landmark for locals — and why they once had to put down 300 venomous cobras
Experts advise coping strategies like acknowledging emotions, seeking support from family, and finding meaningful ways to help
A top official also called on United Nations experts to review the evidence and examine the damage caused by the attack
This time, registrants will be able to win a chance to bring two guests to Dubai with Emirates flights and hotel accommodation