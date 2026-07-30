UAE President arrives in Belgrade on working visit; welcomed by Serbian leader

Sheikh Mohamed's stop in Serbia follows a working visit to the Slovak Republic on July 29

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 30 Jul 2026, 2:56 PM
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UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Belgrade on Thursday on a working visit to the Republic of Serbia. Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić welcomed Sheikh Mohamed upon arrival at Belgrade Nikola Tesla Airport.

Accompanying Sheikh Mohamed are Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; and a number of ministers and senior officials.

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Sheikh Mohamed's previous working visit to Serbia was on September 19, 2025, when he led a high-level Emirati delegation to the country. The presidential trips come as relations between the UAE and Serbia continue to deepen.

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The President's visit to Serbia follows a similar working visit to the Slovak Republic on Wednesday.

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