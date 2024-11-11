UAE President arrives in Azerbaijan for COP29

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed arrived in Azerbaijan on Monday to take part in COP29 which Baku will host until November 22.

Earlier on Monday, the UAE handed over COP presidency to Baku.

Before the annual talks started, a top Emirati official has vowed to continue to work in helping the world reduce carbon emissions, stressing that the UAE's work was far from over.

“We will continue to work with the world in order to slash emissions, supercharge adaptation, deliver on the UAE Consensus, and achieve what we call Mission 1.5,” Hana Al Hashimi, Chief Negotiator for COP28 told Khaleej Times.

The annual UN climate summit began on Monday with some prominent leaders planning to skip the event ahead of tough talks on finance and trade, after a year of weather disasters that have emboldened developing countries' demands for cash.

Delegates gathering in Azerbaijan's capital, Baku, hope to resolve the COP29 summit's top agenda item – a deal for up to $1 trillion in annual climate finance for developing countries, replacing a target of $100 billion.