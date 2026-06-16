UAE President arrives at G7 Summit venue in France
Accompanying the President during the visit is a delegation that includes a number of ministers and senior officials
- PUBLISHED: Tue 16 Jun 2026, 1:15 PM
- By:
- WAM
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived at the venue of the G7 Summit, which is being hosted by France in the city of Évian-les-Bains from June 15 to 17.
Accompanying the President during the visit is a delegation that includes a number of ministers and senior officials.
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