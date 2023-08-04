UAE President appoints undersecretary of Ministry of Justice

By Wam Published: Fri 4 Aug 2023, 7:03 PM

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a federal decree appointing Abdulrahman Mohammed Al Hammadi as Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Justice.

Al Hammadi served as Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Education for Control and Support Services since 2015.

He also held a number of leadership positions in the ADNOC Group and the private department of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Al Hammadi holds an Executive Master of Business Administration from the United Kingdom.

