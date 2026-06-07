UAE President appoints new director general for nuclear regulation authority

The UAE President appointed Hamed Ali Mohammed Al Kaabi as the new Director General for the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation on Sunday, June 7.

In an announcement, the government stated Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan had issued a federal decree for the same.

Prior to Al Kaabi's appointment, Christer Viktorsson — a nuclear physicist with over 35 years of experience in nuclear regulation and safety — had been in the role since 2015.

Meanwhile Al Kaabi — the new head of the independent body regulator — has served as a primary interlocutor on matters relating to nuclear energy, nuclear safety and nonproliferation between the UAE and international organisations and governments, including the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The decision comes shortly after Abu Dhabi's Barakah Nuclear Power Plant was targeted in an attack on May 17, leading to a fire at a generator in the vicinity of the plant. The incident did not result in any injuries and had no impact on radiation safety levels at the facility

The attack — that came amid the ongoing US-Iran ceasefire — sparked international uproar and condemnation from bodies like the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Located in the Al Dhafra region, the plant operates under strict regulatory oversight by the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR).

At a recent meeting of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the UAE urged for stronger global protection for peaceful nuclear facilities across the globe.

Who is Al Kaabi?

Prior to his new role, Hamed Ali Mohammed Al Kaabi was appointed as the Permanent Representative of the UAE to the IAEA and Special Representative for International Nuclear Cooperation by the UAE Foreign Minister in April 2008.

He is a member of the Board of Management of FANR, serving as deputy Chairman of the Board since 2009, and has been involved in all key milestones of the Emirates' nuclear energy programme.

Al Kaabi has represented the UAE at multiple UN and multilateral forums, including the Non-Proliferation Treaty review conferences, and the Nuclear Security Summit series. He has been UAE’s Permanent Representative to the UN and other organisations in Vienna since 2016.

He is currently serving as the UAE's ambassador to Austria since 2022. Before that, he served as the ambassador to Austria (2016-2019) and nonresident ambassador to the Slovak Republic and to Slovenia (2017-2019).

He was originally trained as a nuclear engineer, getting his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Purdue University in Indiana, US, in nuclear engineering, with his graduate work focusing on nuclear safety.

What is FANR?

The UAE's Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) is the independent regulatory body responsible for oversight of nuclear safety, security, radiation protection and safeguards, and enforcement of global agreements entered into by the UAE.

FANR was established in accordance with Federal Law by Decree No 6 of 2009, Concerning the Peaceful Uses of Nuclear Energy, which was issued by Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the late President of the UAE.

FANR regulates the design, siting, construction, operation and decommissioning of nuclear energy plants in the country. It also regulates all radioactive material and radiation sources used in medicine, research and other industries, and is committed to its core values of safety awareness and responsibility, competency, independence and transparency.