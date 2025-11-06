UAE President announces 2026 as 'Year of family'

The UAE President on Thursday, November 6, directed that 2026 be designated as the 'Year of the Family'.

The move aims to promote the goals of the National Agenda for growth of Emirati families, in addition to consolidating the awareness of the UAE's community, citizens and residents.

This was announced during the 'National Family Growth Agenda 2031', attended by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which was held as part of the government's annual meetings for the year 2025 in Abu Dhabi, with the participation of leaders and officials from federal and local authorities.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The new theme highlights the importance of preserving family cohesion and strong family relations that unite family members, as they are the basic pillar on which a strong and prosperous society is based.

It also focuses on families' roles in instilling the authentic values ​​of cooperation, communication and harmony that characterise UAE's community and passing them on to future generations to preserve and perpetuate them.

The President affirmed that the growth of the Emirati family is related to "our existence, our identity, the future of our nation, and our national security". The leader added that its growth represents a national priority, as the family, its stability, and its strength are a fundamental pillar for the stability and prosperity of the nation in the long term.

Sheikh Mohamed pointed to the saying of the Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, that: “The family is the foundation of any strong society.”

National task force

To work towards the agenda, a national task force has been formed comprising more than 20 federal and local government entities concerned with the issue of family growth, focusing on three tracks:

Policies and Programmes

Behavioral Interventions

Reproductive Health

The first track is concerned with reviewing current policies and programmes that directly or indirectly affect family growth, while the second track focuses on understanding the behavioral and social motives for family growth through field interviews with Emirati families in various regions of the country. Meanwhile, the third track is concerned with reviewing current reproductive health initiatives and understanding the challenges they face in order to address them.

The UAE's Ruler said the Ministry of Family was established to develop national strategies that promote its growth, and its role in society in consolidating values, national identity and education alongside traditions and customs. He stressed that the Emirati family is the first line of defence in order to preserve our culture, values ​​and identity.

Sheikh Mohamed further added that addressing the challenges of family growth is not limited to the Ministry of Family Affairs alone, but is a collective responsibility that requires the participation and coordination of all components of the national system, starting from government agencies to the private sector and society as a whole.

Years of the Emirates

Since its launch in 2015, the 'Years of the Emirates' initiative continues its role in connecting everyone who considers the Emirates their home with national priorities, and inspiring collective action and positive behavior through local storytelling.

During the Year of Family in 2026, the initiative aims to support the status of the family and enhance its growth and continuity as the basic pillar of society and the foundation of its prosperity.

Sheikh Mohamed stressed the need for all sectors, from health to education, housing, economy, media and others, to play their part in this regard by supporting the state’s initiatives and plans, and by promoting awareness of the importance of the family in the national discourse and among members of society.

The leader concluded by saying family growth is vital for our present and future.

"Through cooperation, teamwork, awareness and shared responsibility, we can achieve our goals in a way that serves society and the Emirati national identity."