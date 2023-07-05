UAE President and UK Prime Minister discuss bilateral relations

Both sides also discussed collaboration opportunities that advance both nations' sustainable development ambitions

Photo: WAM

By WAM Published: Wed 5 Jul 2023, 3:41 PM

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today spoke by telephone to Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

The two leaders reviewed the historical relationship between the UAE and the UK and discussed ways to further drive progress under the "Partnership for the Future", established in September 2021. Both sides also discussed collaboration opportunities that advance both nations' sustainable development ambitions.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and the British Prime Minister also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest and reaffirmed their shared interest in supporting all efforts to achieve peace and stability both regionally and globally.

