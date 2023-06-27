UAE President and Russian President discuss bilateral relations, regional and international developments in phone call

Sheikh Mohamed emphasised the importance of maintaining the stability of the Russian Federation and the safety and security of its people

Photo: WAM

By WAM Published: Tue 27 Jun 2023, 7:08 AM

The UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today made a phone call to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, during which the two leaders discussed strategic relations between the two countries and ways to develop them further.

His Highness emphasised the importance of maintaining the stability of the Russian Federation and the safety and security of its people.

President Putin expressed his happiness with the level of development in bilateral relations between the UAE and Russia in various areas.

ALSO READ: