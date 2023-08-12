UAE President and Iraqi PM discuss bilateral ties during phone call

More than 3.8 million passengers flew with the airline between April and June 2023 across the carrier’s seven hubs
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani spoke by telephone today to discuss bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen them further.
During the call, the two leaders reviewed current areas of cooperation between the UAE and Iraq and explored opportunities to further enhance collaboration between the countries.
The president and the Iraqi PM also exchanged views on a number of regional and international developments, and reiterated their shared interest in promoting stability and cooperation in the region to enable development and prosperity.
