UAE supports Qatar's bid to host 2026 IMF and World Bank meetings

During a call, Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Tamim discussed brotherly ties that exist between the two nations

By Wam Published: Sun 12 Mar 2023, 6:56 PM Last updated: Sun 12 Mar 2023, 7:27 PM

UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, today had a telephonic conversation with His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar.

During the call, Sheikh Mohamed andSheikh Tamim discussed the brotherly ties that exist between the two nations and explored areas for further collaboration. The two leaders also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Sheikh Mohamed affirmed the UAE's support for Qatar in hosting the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank in 2026, and confirmed that the UAE will withdraw its request to host the meetings. The UAE President wished the Emir and the people of Qatar every success in hosting this global gathering.

The Emir of Qatar expressed his thanks to the UAE President and conveyed his sincere appreciation for the position of the UAE towards the State of Qatar, and its support for its candidacy to host the IMF and World Bank meetings.

