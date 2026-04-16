UAE most exposed to Iran's attacks, intercepted 96% drones, missiles: President's advisor

Anwar Gargash, the diplomatic advisor to the UAE President, questioned the major targeting of the UAE by Iran during recent regional attacks.

In a press conference with the Dubai Press Club, the official said the Emirates was most exposed to Iran's "treacherous attacks" compared to the rest of the countries, including Israel.

"This comprehensive attack and major targeting of the UAE cannot be understood through any logical and rational explanation."

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Gargash went on to say that the UAE was subjected to more than 2,800 Iranian missiles and drones, of which 96 per cent were shot down.

"Yes, Iran lost and yes, the UAE won."

"Iran believed that the UAE was an open field, but we confronted the attack with complete efficiency and superiority, and we are proud of our country and our leadership and our society and proud of our national economy."

Relations with Iran

As a temporary ceasefire continues between the US and Iran and diplomatic talks hang in the air, Gargash commented on Iran's attempts at building relations.

"Iran is trying today to rebuild bridges of relations with the countries of the region ... but let us all remember that Iran is the one that targeted those bridges through its treacherous aggression against the UAE and the Gulf countries for 40 days. The UAE does not close the doors of diplomatic communication, but we judge by actions, not words."

Global support

As UAE's defence forces battled against Iranian drones, the nation also received support from other countries. Gargash revealed the greatest support came from Western countries.

"The greatest amount of assistance and serious offers to support the UAE's defense efforts came from Western countries. There are countries we did not expect to take these positions, yet they reached out to us to provide actual support, even if we did not need it. In contrast, there are countries we expected better positions from that offered nothing in the early stages of the crisis, but they offered help at a very late stage."

"We felt let down during this crisis by some Arab and friendly parties, but we rise above delving into those details."

Pride in Armed Forces

The war, which lasted almost 40 days, led to the UAE becoming more resilient and confident, announced Gargash.

"After 40 days of Iranian aggression, we emerged stronger, more resilient, and more confident that we are capable of defending ourselves, and life and movement continued in a normal manner, and supply chains were strong, financial liquidity was stable, and services continued at all their levels ... The Emirati model has triumphed.

"Years ago, we realized that any security threat the UAE might face could come through missiles or drones or cyber attacks or terrorism. Under the leadership of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, who is a military man, we built the UAE system to confront all these different threats through multi-layered air defense capabilities, a security system, and advanced cyber capabilities.

"We are proud of our armed forces and their capabilities, and we are ready for any escalation, God forbid, should it happen."