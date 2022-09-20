UAE prepares against flooding: Project to improve traffic system, maintain residential areas underway

Development of drainage system to reduce the accumulation of water in transit tunnels is also part of the project

File

By A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 20 Sep 2022, 6:11 PM

Al Ain City Municipality has completed the final phase of the project to implement precautionary measures to reduce the risk of groundwater levels in the emirate.

The aim is to implement urgent solutions to reduce the groundwater level in most affected areas of the city that require urgent solutions, such as car transit tunnels and some residential areas. This is done to support the traffic system and maintain the structural safety and infrastructure of the city.

The project, among the emirate's top priorities of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, will implement urgent solutions to reduce the negative repercussions of the accumulation of flood water in Al Ain.

Work also includes the development of vehicle transit tunnels to improve drainage system that works to withdraw water from the drying wells and re-pump it through pumping stations to collection basins in the valleys to benefit from it in irrigation of gardens and agriculture. It provides a sustainable source of irrigation water at an average rate of 3,500 cubic meters per day.

It saves on the operational costs associated with the consumption of desalinated water. The project also contributes mainly to raising the efficiency of the traffic safety system inside tunnels, by providing a reduction system for surface water in case it got collected and thus reducing traffic accidents resulting from this occurrence, besides it helps in protecting assets and infrastructure, consequently raising the percentage of public satisfaction and reducing complaints.

ALSO READ:

The project also developed methodologies to track and sense any future repercussions of the rise of groundwater, consequently benefiting from the outputs of the study to develop scenarios for urban development and land distribution in the most secure areas and identify the affected areas in the city. The project also contributed to the development of integrated solutions for water reuse in areas suffering from weak or limited water resources, which contributes to advancing the sustainability process in the city of oases.

ismail@khaleejtimes.com