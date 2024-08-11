UAE: Pregnant women warned of deadly risk from improper use of seatbelts

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Pregnant women – whether they are the driver or passenger – must always wear a seatbelt when riding a car, doctors in the UAE underscored, noting there is a considerable number of pregnant women who do not understand the correct way to use seatbelts.

There is a common misconception that seatbelts are not safe for pregnant women and some expectant mothers consciously avoid using them, which can prove to be really fatal, noted Dr. Pranjali Singh, specialist obstetrician and gynaecologist at International Modern Hospital Dubai.

She told Khaleej Times: “According to a study, at least 3 per cent of pregnant women globally are involved in car accidents each year that can cause fetal trauma or even fetal death. This can be prevented by pregnant women wearing seatbelts. There is a different way to wear seatbelt in pregnancy and this small precaution can always prevent a big loss.”

Dr. Pranjali Singh.

Dr. Babita Shetty, from Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital-Al Qusais, added: “We have seen fatal accidents due to not wearing seat belts causing injuries to both the mother and her unborn baby.”

She explained: “Injuries to pregnant mothers include abdominal injury leading to internal bleeding, organ damage, abruptio placenta (placental separation), pelvic fractures, and increased risk of mortality. While severe trauma can lead to death of pregnant women due to complications from multiple injuries.

Dr. Babita Shetty.

Injuries to the foetus, meanwhile, include direct injury from impact resulting in the fracture of the head, trauma or other serious implications like hypoxia or oxygen deprivation. There is also a possibility of preterm labour and the foetus being compromised in placental abruption.

‘Listen to your body’

Dr. Dani Hanna, head of department and consultant obstetrics & gynaecology at Canadian Specialist Hospital Dubai, said: “Whenever possible, mothers-to-be are advised to avoid driving, especially as their pregnancy progresses.”

He added: “Pregnancy is a time when women must listen to their bodies and know their limits. Never attempt to drive if any of the following conditions show – you feel dizzy, tired or nauseous, or you think you are in labour. It is also not advisable to drive when you feel contractions, disturbances in your pregnancy, or there is a risk of premature labour.

“If you decide to take your own vehicle to get around, always adjust your driving seat correctly. For safe driving during pregnancy, it is recommended that you should sit at least 25 cm away from the steering wheel and ensure that the steering wheel is tilted towards the breastbone rather than towards the abdomen,” Dr Hanna continued.

Dr. Dani Hanna.

He also underscored: “Pregnant or not – never switch off your car airbags while driving. Some cars are equipped with airbag deactivation switches. Doctors recommend that pregnant women always leave their airbags on. This safety device, together with the proper use of the seat belt, can protect a pregnant mother and her unborn child against impact inside the vehicle.”

Safety belt is unborn baby’s ‘first car seat’

Dr Banish Khanzada, specialist obstetrician & gynaecologist at Zulekha Hospital Dubai, assured it is safe to drive during pregnancy as long as the mother is healthy.

“In the first trimester of pregnancy, tiredness and nausea can make it hard to concentrate so be sure to take a break and drive only when you are fully alert and well-rested,” she added.

Dr Khanzada also sent a strong message to pregnant women: “Your car’s safety belt is your unborn baby’s very first car seat. It is recommended to buckle yourself in all stages of your pregnancy as it is the single most effective action you can take to protect yourself and your unborn child in a crash.

Dr Banish Khanzada.

“There is no evidence that suggests seat belt can harm an unborn baby, if you are wearing it as recommended,” she underscored.

Always buckle up

Road safety expert Dr Mostafa Al Dah said wearing a seat belt is compulsory for a pregnant woman while inside a car, unless the doctor says it’s not needed for medical reasons. In this case, a medical certificate of exemption is needed.

Al Dah, founder of MA-Traffic Consulting, underscored seat belt is one of the most important safety features in cars. He said he was part of a study back in 2012 at Loughborough University in UK for a 3-point seat belt suitable for pregnant women.