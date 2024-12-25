UAE: Pre-marital genetic testing to be mandatory for all citizens from early January 2025

This initiative follows a decision from the Emirates Genome Council, approved during the national government's annual meetings
Genetic testing for all citizens intending to get married across the UAE will be a part of the mandatory premarital screening programme from January 2025.
While premarital medical examination was mandatory for couples, both citizens and expats, ahead of marriage, genetic testing was optional.
This initiative follows a decision from the Emirates Genome Council, approved during the UAE government's annual meetings.
Earlier, a top official had told Khaleej Times that genetic testing detects over 570 genetic mutations that can cause hereditary diseases such as cardiomyopathy, genetic epilepsy, spinal muscular atrophy, hearing loss, cystic fibrosis, and "other severe and chronic diseases that are difficult to treat".
The strategy aims to create an integrated national genetic database that will help proactively identify genetic diseases among Emiratis, facilitating early medical intervention.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention emphasised that this decision would drive a transformative shift in the healthcare sector, utilizing future technologies to ensure sustainable development and an enhanced quality of life, in line with the UAE Centennial Vision 2071.
The Ministry stressed that it is working as one unified national team, in close collaboration with all relevant authorities, to implement genetic testing for Emiratis about to marry, adding that it has already provided medical staff, specialised expertise, guidelines, and technical infrastructure, in line with the National Genome Strategy.
