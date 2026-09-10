Dubai Civil Defence employee wins two powerlifting golds despite injury

Emirati powerlifting champion Aisha Hassan Al Matrouei has turned a childhood passion into a string of national and international achievements, backed by her family and colleagues at Dubai Civil Defence.

For Emirati athlete Aisha Hassan Al Matrouei, powerlifting was more than a sport. It was a childhood dream that gradually became a journey of medals, international competitions and growing confidence.

Al Matrouei, who works with Dubai Civil Defence, has spent much of 2026 competing in local and international championships, with her workplace and family playing a key role in helping her balance her career with her sporting ambitions.

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“Everyone at work supports me,” she said. “My family and everyone who knows me encourage me.”

Her interest in the sport began when she was young. She would watch videos of athletes and became increasingly interested in strength sports. During walks with her family, they noticed that she had a natural ability to lift herself using her hands.

Her family then introduced her to a club for People of Determination, where she began training and discovered a sport in which she could excel.

Her mother said the family initially wanted to help Aisha discover an activity that would build her confidence and allow her to develop her abilities.

“We started to see that she had a beautiful talent and that there was a sport that suited her,” her mother said.

The family approached a club for People of Determination and began taking her to training sessions. What started gradually developed into participation in local competitions and, eventually, international championships.

Her first international competition came in Bahrain, where she finished second.

“That was the first championship for her, and she came second,” her mother recalled. “She told us she wanted to make us happy with her medals.”

The silver medal was followed by a series of stronger performances, including gold medals at international competitions.

One of the moments that tested Aisha's determination came during a competition in Portugal. She suffered an injury after falling shortly before the event, leaving her with bruising.

Her family encouraged her to rest, but Aisha was determined to compete.

“She told me she wanted to participate,” her mother said. “She competed and, thankfully, won two gold medals in Portugal.”

For Aisha, the support she receives from the UAE and those around her has become an important source of motivation.

Her mother said the family has always been inspired by the UAE's support for People of Determination and believes that encouragement can make a significant difference in an athlete's journey.

“There is nothing impossible for us,” she said. “Everything is possible. She is a citizen of the UAE, and our leaders never fall short in supporting us.”

That encouragement, she added, has strengthened Aisha's determination to keep competing rather than stop when she faces setbacks.

Her workplace has also played an important role.

Aisha's mother praised the General Directorate of Civil Defence for supporting her daughter's sporting ambitions and giving her flexibility when competitions and training require time away from work.

“I would like to thank the General Directorate of Civil Defence and all the employees who have encouraged Aisha,” she said. “They have supported her and given her flexibility at work, including allowing her to work remotely when needed.”

For Aisha, that support has helped her maintain a balance between her responsibilities as a civil defence employee and her ambitions as an athlete.

Her latest international competition brought another lesson in perseverance. With her usual coach unavailable, she had to adjust to training with another coach. She was disappointed with her result at the Asian championship, but her family and colleagues encouraged her to continue.

“They told her not to worry and kept encouraging her,” her mother said.

Now, Aisha has her sights set on her next challenges.

She is preparing to compete in Japan in October, before travelling to Bahrain in February for another competition.

The UAE champion is approaching both events with the same determination that has carried her from her first training sessions to international podiums.

“I want to keep going,” Aisha said, reflecting on her journey and the support around her.