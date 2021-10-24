The author line-up for the coming Festival will be revealed November 17
UAE10 hours ago
Sharjah police warn residents of theft and pickpocketing and urge people to “remain vigilant for those who spit or sneeze on your clothes”.
The authorities have launched an awareness campaign today, Sunday (October 24), that will continue for a month.
Listen to stories like this on the 8@8 with David Light podcast
The Director of the Investigation Department explained various tricks used by the criminals to rob their victims.
They often kick their victims, spit on them, and while their attention is diverted, make away with their wallets and bags containing cash and other belongings.
The most common method employed by criminals these days, is posing as car sellers. They offer a price lower than market value to the car to lure prospective buyers. They often close the deal in a hurry and flee once they receive the cash without delivering the vehicle.
Campaign aims to educate the public about the methods of the perpetrators of crimes and how to deal with them.
Colonel Omar Sultan Abu Al-Zoud, Director of the Criminal Investigation Department at Sharjah Police, said that the campaign is being carried out in three languages: Arabic, English, and Urdu.
The campaign is organized in cooperation with competent authorities to educate the public about the dangers of these crimes that require caution and wisdom in dealing with them, especially as they are practised by criminals who continue to reinvent methods to inflict their victims.
ALSO READ:
>> Look out for these crafty thieves in UAE
>> Gang of five arrested for stealing car worth Dh250,000
The campaign launched following a number of reports about the theft and pickpocketing crimes during the first half of this year.
The police intensified efforts and arrested a large number of thieves and pickpockets from various parts of the city.
Achieving safety and security require awareness-raising among community members about these crimes to stay vigilant and cautious.
The author line-up for the coming Festival will be revealed November 17
UAE10 hours ago
The men had found the lost property at the Abu Dhabi main bus terminal
UAE10 hours ago
The symbol of the state for the last 50 years will remain for the next 50, he stated
UAE11 hours ago
The Italian health minister paid a special visit on the occasion, opening doors for new strategic ties and cooperation
UAE13 hours ago
'Pakistan has been awarded the chairmanship of Abu Dhabi Dialogue for the next two years'
UAE13 hours ago
The court also asked the Arab woman to pay for the man’s legal expenses
UAE13 hours ago
Carrefour and Adidas top YouGov’s retail rankings 2021 in UAE.
UAE14 hours ago
The man was unable to bring his wife to the country due to Covid-19.
UAE14 hours ago