UAE: Police warn residents of tricks used by pickpockets, car thieves

KT file photo by Shihab

Sharjah - Criminals kick their victims, spit on them to divert attention and flee with valuables

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Sun 24 Oct 2021, 11:18 AM

Sharjah police warn residents of theft and pickpocketing and urge people to “remain vigilant for those who spit or sneeze on your clothes”.

The authorities have launched an awareness campaign today, Sunday (October 24), that will continue for a month.

Listen to stories like this on the 8@8 with David Light podcast

The Director of the Investigation Department explained various tricks used by the criminals to rob their victims.

They often kick their victims, spit on them, and while their attention is diverted, make away with their wallets and bags containing cash and other belongings.

The most common method employed by criminals these days, is posing as car sellers. They offer a price lower than market value to the car to lure prospective buyers. They often close the deal in a hurry and flee once they receive the cash without delivering the vehicle.

Campaign aims to educate the public about the methods of the perpetrators of crimes and how to deal with them.

Colonel Omar Sultan Abu Al-Zoud, Director of the Criminal Investigation Department at Sharjah Police, said that the campaign is being carried out in three languages: Arabic, English, and Urdu.

The campaign is organized in cooperation with competent authorities to educate the public about the dangers of these crimes that require caution and wisdom in dealing with them, especially as they are practised by criminals who continue to reinvent methods to inflict their victims.

ALSO READ:

>> Look out for these crafty thieves in UAE

>> Gang of five arrested for stealing car worth Dh250,000

The campaign launched following a number of reports about the theft and pickpocketing crimes during the first half of this year.

The police intensified efforts and arrested a large number of thieves and pickpockets from various parts of the city.

Achieving safety and security require awareness-raising among community members about these crimes to stay vigilant and cautious.